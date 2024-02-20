Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Feb 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

List unregistered, registered GI items

HC asks government
Staff Correspondent
Tue Feb 20, 2024 12:00 AM
The High Court yesterday directed the government to prepare two separate lists -- one regarding products that have already been registered as goods with geographical identification (GI), and another of goods that are still unregistered but fit for the registration.

The lists will have to be submitted before the court by March 19, it said. The HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sarder Md Rashed Jahangir issued the order following a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Shukla Sarwat Siraj.

