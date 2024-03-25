List of another 118 martyred intellectuals published

The government has published a list of 118 more martyred intellectuals. With this addition, the names of 560 martyred intellectuals have been published in four phases.

Among those listed are teachers, politicians, social workers, doctors, lawyers, service holders, engineers, playwrights, musicians, and cultural activists.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque unveiled the list yesterday at a press conference held at the ministry.

On April 7, 2021, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs published the first list containing the names of 191 martyred intellectuals.

The second list of 143 martyred intellectuals was published on May 29, 2022, followed by the third list of 108 martyred intellectuals on February 15, 2024.

The fourth phase of the list of martyred intellectuals includes three litterateurs, a scientist, a painter, 54 teachers, four lawyers, 13 doctors, three engineers, eight government and private employees, nine politicians, and 13 social activists.

Additionally, nine cultural activists and individuals associated with film, drama, music, and other branches of liberal arts have been included in this phase.

Among the total 560 martyred intellectuals, 198 are teachers, 113 are doctors, 51 are lawyers, 40 are engineers, 37 are government and private employees, 29 are social workers, 20 are politicians, 18 are journalists, 18 are litterateurs, three are scientists, one philosopher, one researcher, and one painter.

Furthermore, 30 cultural activists and individuals associated with film, drama, music, and other branches of liberal arts are also listed as martyred intellectuals.

The final draft of the fourth list has been released, Mozammel said adding that it will soon be finalised for a gazette publication.

Addressing inquiries about the list of Razakars, the minister said, "A committee was formed to compile a list of Razakars. However, the committee has yet to provide any list."