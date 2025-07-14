List of 4,409 people in Cox's Bazar Climate Refugee Rehabilitation Project cancelled

A list of 4,409 people for rehabilitation in the Cox's Bazar Climate Refugee Rehabilitation Project (Khurushkul) has been cancelled.

A notification signed today by Mohammad Mohibul Hasan, director of the chief adviser's office said that the list was cancelled because it was "flawed, questionable, and biased".

The list was prepared in 2011 as per the "Beneficiary Selection, Government Flat Handover and Maintenance Policy for Multi-Storey Buildings Constructed in Cox's Bazar Climate Refugee Rehabilitation Project (Khurushkul)."