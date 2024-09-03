Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
Indian Visa Centres

Limited slots opened for urgent visas

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM

Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna have begun offering limited appointment slots for Bangladeshi nationals requiring urgent medical and student visas.

In addition to medical and student visas, these IVAC centres are also providing limited slots for urgent cases where Bangladeshi students and workers need to travel to third countries and already have visa appointments with foreign embassies in India.

These services will remain limited until the normal operations in the visa application centres are resumed at a later date, according to the IVAC.

push notification