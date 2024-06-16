Lightning strikes claim four lives

At least four people were killed in separate lightning strike incidents in Rangamati's Langadu upazila yesterday.

The deceased are Rina Begum, 35, Bacchu Miah, 30, Ziaul Haque Shamshu, 40, and Obaidul, 30, confirmed Harun-or-Rashid, officer-in-charge of Langadu Police Station.

Locals said Bacchu, Ziaul, and Obaidul died on the spot after a lightning bolt struck their boat on the Kaptai Lake. They were travelling to Minabazar from Mainimukh Bazar around 5:00pm. They were residents of Bhasanaydam area.

Meanwhile, Akkas, who was also on the same boat, fell into the water and went missing during the lightning strike incident.

Earlier in the afternoon, Rina, wife of Atarakchara UP Chairman Tilar Ibrahim, died after a thunderbolt struck her in the yard of her house in Karalyachhari village, confirmed Atarakchara UP Secretary Al-Amin.