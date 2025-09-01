Light of Pradip’s home extinguished by mob violence

Daughter, son’s education dreams now slipping away

In a remote village of Rangpur, grief has engulfed the family of 47-year-old Pradip Lal Robidas, who was beaten to death in a mob attack at Taraganj on August 9.

The "pradip" (oil lamp) that once lit up his home is now forever extinguished.

His sixteen-year-old daughther, Palashi Robidas, an SSC candidate this year, broke down in tears saying, "I can't take my exams anymore. My father is gone. He was beaten to death by a mob. He was our only support. Now we struggle even for a handful of rice."

Her elder brother, Dulal Robidas, 19, passed SSC in 2022 but could not afford college. Due to poverty, he now works as a day labourer to keep the family afloat. The youngest, Apon Robidas, 13, a seventh grader, also faces an uncertain future.

The family lives on borrowed land at Khamar Mokimpur village of Milonpur union in Mithapukur upazila, where six Robidas and seven Santal families reside. While most families there own their homesteads, Pradip's shelter comprised only two ramshackle tin rooms.

Once a roadside cobbler, Pradip had lost his ankle to illness six years ago. With villagers' help, he received a battery-run van, which he drove to earn a modest living. Despite adversity, he dreamed of educating his children.

"Despite being physically disabled, our father worked hard to educate us. He wanted us to achieve higher studies. But the mob destroyed that dream," said Palashi.

Apon wiped his tears and said, "I may have to give up school. I must take up father's trade of mending shoes. Books don't fill empty stomachs."

Dulal, now the family's sole breadwinner, said, "I earn Tk 300–400 a day as a labourer, but it's not enough. The van my father drove is in police custody. If I had it, I could earn more. My brother and sister want to study, but I alone can't manage."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Taraganj Police Station MA Faruk said that the battery-run van has been seized as evidence in the case. It has been recovered from the scene of the incident. Two people were beaten on this van. If the court decides, the van can be handed over to the family.

Pradip's widow, Dulali Rani Robidas, 42, lamented, "We live on others' land at a broken home. My husband used to work hard to bring Tk 500–600 a day. That man has been snatched from us by the mob. I am a widow now, and my children are orphans."

"On the noon of August 9, my husband had bought sweets from Altaf Rahma's shop and one and a half kg of dragon fruits from Sujon Islam's shop at Chowdhury Gopalpur Bazar before heading to my maternal uncle Ruplal Robidas' home in Taraganj. But that night, both men were accused of being van thieves, dragged to Burirhat Bottola area, and beaten by locals," Dulali said.

"We used to sit together every evening at the temple yard. Pradip always worried about his children's education. He was an honest man," recalled Subol Soren, 48, a resident of Khamar Mokimpur village.

Retired schoolteacher Jiten Chandra Acharya, 84, on whose land the family lives, said, "Pradip was honest despite his poverty. But villagers here are themselves too poor to help his family."

"Now, the Robidas family faces not only the trauma of losing a father and husband but also the crushing burden of poverty. In their home, where once a Pradip (lamp) glowed, there is only darkness," he added.

On the night of August 9, Pradip was travelling with his relative Ruplal Robidas on a rickshaw van in Rangpur's Taraganj upazila. Ruplal, 45, was on his way home to begin planning his daughter's wedding, while Pradip, was driving the van.

Around 9:30pm, in the Burtirhat area, a mob stopped them, accusing them of stealing the van. Despite their pleas and explanations, the crowd turned violent and beat them severely. Ruplal died at Taraganj Upazila Health Complex, while Pradip succumbed to his injuries early the next day at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

A case was later filed against 500–700 unidentified people, and police say they are investigating the incident.