Light to moderate rains likely across the county: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rains across the country in 24 hours commencing 9:00am.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.