Light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely across country

The Met Office forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in a few areas of Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

Besides, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely during this period in one or two areas of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, with moderately heavy rainfalls at places over the country, read the latest weather bulletin released this morning.

Meanwhile, monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over the north Bay. Wind direction and speed in Dhaka will be south or southwesterly at 10-15 kilometres per hour.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain unchanged.

The country's maximum temperature, 35.5 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Saidpur, while the highest rainfall, about 50 millimetres, was recorded in Netrokona in the 24 hours preceding 6:00am today.