Light to moderate rain likely in Khulna, Barishal, Ctg divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain across the country in the next 24 hours, starting from 9:00am today.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds, are likely over most places in Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, BMD said.

Dhaka and Sylhet divisions will also see rain at many places, while Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions will have scattered showers.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and central Bangladesh. One associated trough extends to North Bay.

The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong over north Bay.

Temperatures may drop by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in southern regions and slightly elsewhere.

BMD is also expecting a significant drop in temperature during the period.

Koyra recorded the highest rainfall of 133mm in last 24 hours till 9:00am today while Dhaka saw 39mm.