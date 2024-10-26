Light to moderate rain likely: BMD

With umbrellas in hand, a group of friends strolls through the monsoon rain, while sharing laughter and moments of joy. Due to the impact of the approaching cyclone “Dana” -- expected to make landfall in India early today -- many parts of Bangladesh, including the capital, experienced rainfall and gusty winds yesterday. The photo was taken in the TSC area on Dhaka University campus. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in six divisions of the country in the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Rajshahi, and Rangpur divisions and at one or two places over Barishal, Mymensingh, and Dhaka divisions. The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," BMD said in its latest weather bulletin this morning.

However, weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the 48 hours from 9:00am tomorrow, the bulletin read.

Cyclone Dana has moved from over north Odisha in India, and now lies over the same area as a land depression. It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and gradually weaken.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly. Wind direction and speed in Dhaka will be southeast-easterly at 8-12 kilometres per hour.

Yesterday's maximum temperature, 33.5 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Chattogram and Rangamati.