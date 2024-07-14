Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jul 14, 2024 02:57 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 03:01 PM

Bangladesh

Light to moderate rain likely across the country: BMD

heavy rainfall alert in Bangladesh
Star file photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers in all divisions including heavy showers in three divisions over the 24 hours starting 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may increase slightly across the country, it added.

The highest 51mm of rainfall was recorded in Khulna's Mongla in 24 hours till 6:00am today.

Additionally, the axis of the monsoon trough extends through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the northern part of Bangladesh, with one of its associated troughs reaching up to the North Bay.

