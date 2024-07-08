Light to moderate rain likely across country: Met office

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by temporary gusty winds and heavy downpours, across all divisions, including Dhaka, in the 24 hours starting 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at many places in the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and at one or two places in the Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places in the Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends to the North Bay.

Rajshahi recorded the country's maximum temperature yesterday at 36.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature today was 24.9 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country.