Light to moderate rain across Bangladesh: BMD

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in all divisions, including Dhaka, in 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions," said the Met Department in a bulletin.

Besides, 94 millimeters of rainfall, the highest in the country, was recorded in Habiganj in 24 hours till 6:00am. During this period, the country's highest temperature was recorded in Rajshahi at 38 degrees, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Bandarban at 24 degrees Celsius.

A mild heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajgonj, Jashore, and Chuadanga districts, and it may continue. Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country, added the bulletin.

Meanwhile, a trough of low lies over West Bengal to Northwest Bay. The monsoon is less active in Bangladesh and moderate in North Bay.