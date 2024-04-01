Lifting bar on student politics at Buet: Must comply with HC order, says VC

Following the High Court order staying the effectiveness of Buet's decision to ban political organisations and activities on campus, its Vice-Chancellor Prof Satya Prasad Majumder said they have to comply with what the HC order says.

Talking with reporters at his office, Buet VC Prof Satya Prasad Majumder said, "We have to comply with what the HC order says, and we cannot be accused of contempt of court.

"We are yet to receive the HC order," he said, adding that once they receive the order, they will go for legal procedures.

Earlier in the day, hearing a writ petition filed by Buet student and central Chhatra League leader Imtiaz Hossain Rahim Rabbi, the HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar stayed the effectiveness of Buet's order.

Rabbi filed the writ petition challenging the legality of the "emergency notice" issued by the BUET authorities banning all political organisations and their activities on October 11, 2019.

Student politics was banned on the campus after a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League men murdered a second-year student named Abrar Fahad at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.