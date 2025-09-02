A lifeline for 5,000, but lacks facilities

At dawn on Fridays and Mondays, the marshlands of Pirojpur's Nazirpur upazila come alive with the movement of over a hundred boats carrying fresh vegetables, fish, rice, and other goods to the lone Manoharpur haat.

Traders and farmers navigate narrow canals to reach the market, where buyers haggle, children clamber on boats, and farmers unload produce -- a lively scene overshadowed by hardship and neglect.

For at least 5,000 people from six surrounding villages, including Manoharpur, Gaokhali, Padmadubi, and Daulbari, the haat is the central hub of commerce.

Located in Daulbari Dobra union, it operates twice a week, generating weekly transactions worth around Tk 5 lakh. Wholesale buyers also collect vegetables here for distribution to other parts of the country via engine-run boats.

From Nazirpur upazila headquarters, one must travel 17 kilometres and then ride half an hour on an engine-run boat to reach the market. Visitors disembark on a fragile bamboo makeshift ghat, which becomes dangerously slippery during the monsoon and nearly unusable in winter when water levels fall.

"We risk accidents every week, but as we don't have any other place for business, we come here despite the hardship," said farmer Abdul Jalil.

Market traders echoed similar concerns. "The bazaar is our main business centre, but it lacks even the minimum facilities," said Nazrul Islam.

Bellal Hossain said structures and internal roads are in poor condition. Sanitation facilities are absent, and erosion of the adjacent canal has already reduced parts of the market.

"We had to shift our shops several times to protect them from erosion," said Abul Hossain.

Locals and union parishad member Mohammad Shahin demanded urgent intervention.

Contacted, UNO Sajia Sahnaj Tama said, "We have a plan to construct a concrete ghat and arrange sanitation facilities. Work will begin after the rainy season."