Life-saving care hampered in 25 govt hospitals

Intensive Care Units at 25 public hospitals across the country have remained non-functional or partially operational over the last few months largely due to a manpower crisis, depriving many critically ill patients of life-saving care.

These ICUs with a total of 240 beds were set up in 22 districts between 2020 and last year under the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness (ERPP) Project, largely funded by the World Bank.

Over 1,000 staffers, including medical officers and technicians, were recruited to operate the units. However, their contracts expired in December last year, and the government neither reappointed them nor made any replacements.

This has strained the ICU facilities at other government hospitals, particularly at the district level, making it extremely difficult for many to access critical care. Besides, private hospitals charge exorbitant fees for ICU services, rendering them unaffordable to most patients.

A recent rise in Covid-19 cases has heightened concerns over access to critical care. If the situation worsens, the demand for ICU services is likely to increase further.

According to the latest DGHS data, 74 government hospitals in 42 districts have a total of 1,372 ICU beds, meaning 22 districts still don't have any ICU facilities. Besides, of these beds, 758 (55 percent) are concentrated in 22 Dhaka-based hospitals.

Under the project taken up in 2020, 10-bed ICUs were set up at 13 public hospitals in Cumilla, Noakhali, Gopalganj, Feni, Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Sherpur, Tangail, Jashore, Sunamganj, Chuadanga, Bagerhat and Madaripur.

Similar ICUs were also established in Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, and nine medical colleges in Khulna, Dinajpur, Barishal, Sylhet, Faridpur, Tangail, Manikganj, Bogura and Cumilla.

Moreover, five-bed ICUs were set up at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Dhaka and Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases in Chattogram.

The Daily Star spoke with the authorities at 11 of the hospitals and found that at least four couldn't launch ICU services due to a manpower shortage and other infrastructural problems. They are 250-bed Jashore General Hospital, Manikganj Medical College Hospital, Tangail Medical College Hospital and Dinajpur Medical College Hospital.

Six of the hospitals are providing ICU services partially. They are Gopalganj General Hospital; Noakhali General Hospital; Cumilla General Hospital; Cumilla Medical College Hospital; Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal; and the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Dhaka.

"We somehow have kept the ICU functional… But it's not functioning properly," said Jibitesh Biswas, superintendent of Gopalganj General Hospital.

In January this year, Munshiganj Geneal Hospital suspended its ICU services due to a manpower crisis.

"We now refer patients requiring life-saving care to hospitals in Dhaka," Ahammed Kabir, superintendent of the hospital, told this correspondent.

DGHS and project officials said the ICUs at 14 other hospitals were also non-functional or partially operational.

THE ERPP PROJECT

The government launched the project in April, 2020, a month after Covid-19 hit the country, with an allocation of Tk 1,127.51 crore to prop up the country's health system in response to the pandemic.

Following a revision in January, 2021, the cost of the project, largely funded by the WB, rose to Tk 6,786.58 crore as several components were incorporated into it. However, the cost was revised down to Tk 6,386.64 crore after another revision in July, 2023.

The government initially hired 393 health workers under the project. Later, the workforce was expanded to 1,154, including medical officers, nurses, and technologists.

As their job contracts expired in December last year, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) officials verbally requested them to continue working, assuring that salaries would be paid later -- a request many complied with, according to DGHS sources.

However, in late May, DGHS officials asked them to discontinue their services.

Seeking anonymity, a DGHS official said that though disruption in ICU services began in January, some hospitals kept providing life-saving care by deputing staff from their existing workforce. Besides, a number of health workers employed under the project continued to perform their duties.

UNCERTAINTY OVER IMPLEMENTATION

Several components of the project remain incomplete as the WB declined to extend the contract period, according to DGHS and project officials.

Under the project, the government was supposed to set up 10-bed ICUs at 33 more district hospitals; paediatric ICUs at 16 medical college hospitals; obstetric ICUs for critically ill pregnant women at 15 medical college hospitals; 10-bed ICUs at two specialised hospitals and one-stop emergency service centres at 21 medical college hospitals.

It also includes other components such as installation of microbiology laboratories at 19 medical college hospitals; establishment or expansion of liquid medical oxygen systems at 30 hospitals; and setting up of medical waste treatment plants at 20 hospitals and medical screening facilities at airports and seaports.

While construction of the facilities is nearing completion, uncertainty persists regarding the purchase of equipment and recruitment of manpower, said the officials.

The health authorities had earlier sought to complete the pending work under three "operational plans" of the proposed Fifth Health, Population, and Nutrition Sector Programme (HPNSP), and absorb the health workers hired for the project into those plans.

However, the interim government scrapped the proposed 5th HPNSP and decided to absorb the health programmes into regular ones to improve coordination and strengthen infrastructure.

In the first week of June, the health ministry held a meeting to discuss two options: announce completion of the project without finishing the remaining work or initiate a new project to complete the pending work.

"No final decision has been made regarding the project," a DGHS official told this newspaper on June 28, seeking anonymity.

The project authorities have been asked to assess how much money and time are needed to complete the remaining work, added the official.

Prof Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the health ministry, said the ICUs were built during an emergency period, and many of those remained unutilised afterwards.

He said the government plans to introduce a cluster system under which the ICU at one hospital will be designated to serve patients from two to three neighbouring districts, as it may not be feasible to deploy adequate manpower to all ICUs.

"In each cluster, the ICU of a selected hospital will be made fully functional. Ambulance services will link it to one or two hospitals in adjacent districts, from where patients requiring intensive care will be transported to the designated facility," he told The Daily Star.