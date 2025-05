Despite relentless downpours throughout the day yesterday, life in the capital moved on. Dhaka residents braved the rain and the city's waterlogging, undeterred in their daily routines. Raincoats and umbrellas became essential for schoolchildren, commuters, and even protesters. The persistent rainfall was triggered by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, affecting several districts.

Photo: Palash Khan, Prabir Das, Rashed Shumon, Firoz Ahmed