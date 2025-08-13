A life devoted to knowledge, social justice, and cultural awakening

The death of Prof Jatin Sarker marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Bangladesh's intellectual and cultural history. A teacher, writer, and political activist, Prof Sarker dedicated his life to education, literature, and the fight for social justice.

Born on August 18, 1936, in Kendua, Netrokona, he grew up amid profound political and social changes that shaped his lifelong commitment to progressive ideals.

Throughout his life, Prof Sarker remained committed to intellectual growth, progressive thought, and the welfare of society.

His contributions as a teacher, writer, and political thinker have left an indelible mark on Bangladesh's cultural and social landscape.

For decades, Prof Sarker taught in the Bengali Department of Nasirabad College, Mymensingh, where his classes went far beyond grammar and literature. His lectures encouraged students to think critically, question inequality, and explore the broader world of ideas.

His humility, deep knowledge, and vision inspired generations. Even after his retirement in 2002, he remained a mentor to students and scholars, continuing to nurture young minds with his wisdom.

One of Prof Sarker's most important contributions was in the field of leftist politics. He believed deeply in social equality, justice, and the empowerment of marginalised communities. Through his political work, he inspired many to fight for fairness and to stand up against social injustice.

He was actively involved with the Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB) and played a key role in spreading progressive ideas in Mymensingh and beyond. His political vision was always connected to education and culture; he believed that true social change could only come when people were both aware and enlightened.

Prof Sarker also established a study circle that became a hub of intellectual discussion and learning. This circle brought together students, writers, and thinkers who shared a passion for literature, politics, and social reform. Through this initiative, he created a community where ideas could be freely discussed, debated, and explored. The study circle encouraged critical thinking, political awareness, and cultural engagement, leaving a lasting influence on all who participated. Many of his students and followers credit this initiative with shaping their understanding of society and inspiring them to contribute positively to their communities.

As a writer and essayist, Prof Sarker made lasting contributions to Bengali literature. His works explored history, society, and human values with depth and insight. He received numerous awards in recognition of his literary achievements, including the Independence Award (2010), Bangla Academy Literary Award (2007), and Prothom Alo Best Book Award (2005) for his work 'Pakistaner Jonmo-Mrityu Darshan'.

Other honours, such as Dr Enamul Haq Gold Medal, Khalekdad Chowdhury Literary Award, and Moniruddin Yusuf Literary Award, reflect the breadth and significance of his contributions. His writings combined progressive ideals and compassion, making him a guiding light for readers across generations.

Even in his later years, despite battling health challenges, Prof Sarker remained connected to literature, culture, and social activism. He returned to Netrokona with his wife, Kanon Sarker, and continued to inspire those around him through conversation, mentorship, and writing.

His life was a perfect example of dedication, humility, and a relentless pursuit of knowledge and justice.

Prof Jatin Sarkar leaves behind a rich legacy in literature, education, and politics. His life reminds us that true influence comes not from power or position but from the ability to inspire, educate, and awaken the minds of others.

As students, writers, and citizens reflect on his contributions, his memory will continue to guide and inspire. His passing is a great loss to the nation, but his teachings, writings, and vision will live on forever. May his soul rest in eternal peace.