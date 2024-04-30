A life dedicated to affordable healthcare

Speakers on Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was a humanitarian who dedicated his life to serving the ordinary people, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They urged the government to rename Chattogram Medical University after his name.

"Bir Muktijoddha Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury Nagorik Smaronsava Ayojan Committee" organised the meeting at Chattogram Press Club.

People in Bangladesh can buy medicine at a cheaper rate thanks to the drug policy formulated by Zafrullah, said Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, convener of Public Health Rights Protection Committee, Chattogram.

Hasan Maruf Rumi, coordinator of Gano Sanghoti Andolan in Chattogram, said the political landscape of the country has lost a guardian after Zafrullah's passing.

Dr Imran Bin Yunus, former professor of the Nephrology Department at Chittagong Medical College, said although Zafrullah's drug policy provided relief to patients by controlling prices during the reign of Ershad, the system of price control has been relaxed under subsequent democratic governments.

Zafrullah's wife and founding member of Naripokkho, Shirin Haque, recounted an incident during Zafrullah's dialysis at the Gonoshasthaya Dialysis Centre, where a woman named Hasina Begum, the sister of a rickshaw-puller, was receiving treatment beside him. "When Zafrullah inquired about her next dialysis session, Hasina replied that she did not know when her brother would manage to gather enough money for her treatment," Shirin said.

"I witnessed Zafrullah crying after his dialysis that day. Why did I fight in the Liberation War if poor people like Hasina cannot avail dialysis facilities," Shirin cited Zafrullah as saying.

Freedom Fighter Faruk-e-Azam Bir Pratik said Zafrullah faced various forms of harassment from the rulers, including being entangled in 33 defamation cases.

"Even a case of fish theft was also filed against him," he said.

Hayat Hossain, a former professor of Chittagong University, said Dr Zafrullah was the pioneer of women empowerment in this country.

Prof Dr Robiul Hossain, managing trustee of Chattogram Eye Infirmary and Training Complex, presided over the meeting.