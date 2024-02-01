Lies being spread about case against Prof Yunus: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said lies were being spread abroad about the labour law violations case filed against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.

He made the remarks during a press conference called at the Secretariat to counter the "conspiracy that is being hatched against the state".

"The propaganda is ongoing in this regard too," said the minister, adding that the government does not act according to anyone's directives. "The government cannot remain silent when the government, judiciary and the country's affairs are involved, and when attempts are made to defame the country's dignity."

"There is a law in the country; we will run the country according to that law. Despite irrefutable evidence, it is being spread abroad that the allegations against him [Yunus] are false; and it is being said it was done for harassment. These allegations are not true," he said.

"Propaganda is being spread centring a case to undermine the country's court, judiciary and continuity of dignity, democracy and justice in Bangladesh," Anisul continued.

"Today's press conference has been called to counter the conspiracy that is being hatched against the state. We will tell the truth through the media," he said.

"Bangladesh is an independent and sovereign country. Bangladesh stood on the blood of 30 lakh martyrs at the call of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We don't follow anyone's directions. There is a law in the country, we will run the country according to that," the minister said.

"The government is not doing anything to harass Yunus. The government is not harassing him by filing any false case. The case against him was filed by the workers; after which the department responsible for protecting workers' rights prosecuted him," he also said.

The minister said the executive, legislature and judiciary belong to all the people of this country.

"It is the responsibility of the people of this country to protect them and allow them to function properly. No one is above the law; if they commit a crime, everyone will have to face justice through the law," he further said.

On January 1, the Labour Court-3 of Dhaka sentenced Prof Yunus and three others to six months in jail and fined them Tk 30,000 each for violating labour laws.

On September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector (General) SM Arifuzzaman filed the case against them.