Lichi growers eyeing a bumper harvest

Lichi growers in Pabna are eyeing a bumper yield of the juicy summer fruit this year.

With the trees already blooming with the buds in abundance, the growers are waiting for the weather to become favourable for the fruit's production.

"I have a four-bigha Lichi orchard with 200 trees. All the trees are in bloom. A tree usually produces at least 5,000 to 7,000 Lichis of local variety," said Md Mirajul Islam, a farmer and trader of Shahpur village.

Untimely rain in early Chaitra (Bangla last month) can cause damage to the buds and lower Lichi production, he also said.

If the weather becomes favourable, a high yield of the fruit may be harvested this year, Mirajul added.

"I have never seen so much Lichi buds in my orchard. Even if 30 to 40 percent buds get destroyed, I am expecting a minimum yield of 15,000 fruits from each of my 100 trees of hybrid variety in my orchard," said Md Rakib Uddin of Shahpur village.

He, however, claimed a little rain in early Chaitra helps irrigate Lichi trees, which is beneficial for the fruit production.

"We have ample Lichi buds in trees. The sudden hail storm on Monday night did not cause any harm. However, if hail storms continue then it will damage the buds and lower the yield," said Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, another grower and trader.

According to The Department of Agricultural Extension, Lichi is being cultivated on a total 4,721 hectares of land in Pabna, with a target to produce 48,801 tonnes of Lichi this year.

At least 3.150 hectares of land is brought under Lichi cultivation in Ishwardi upazila alone.

"Lichi cultivation has been increasing in Pabna every year as the land is suitable for it," said Md Shah Alam, a DAE official in Pabna.

A favourable weather in next one month will be vital for a bumper harvest, he added.