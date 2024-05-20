Library with 15,000 books on verge of collapse

Renovation stalled due to lack of fund

A village with its own library, that too with a collection of around 15,000 books, is a wonderful, yet rare feat in our country's context.

Tiparbazar in Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila is one such rare village. Local youths, led by Jamal Hossain, established Sarpukur Youth Forum Library with only 10 books in 2014.

Back then, Jamal was just a schoolboy. He felt the need for a library in the village for helping the youth excel in their studies. The Daily Star published a report on it in 2017.

The library was set up in a small, tin-shed house on land owned by RDRS Bangladesh, a non-government organisation.

The founders, who are now studying in different colleges and universities now, still continue to oversee the library's affairs.

However, over the years, the hut that houses the library has become dilapidated and is now in urgent need of renovation. A new structure is also necessary to keep the more than 15,000 books inside the library.

Unfortunately, the members of the library's committee are unable to bear the cost of the renovation work as all of them are still students.

Visiting the library recently, this correspondent saw the corrugated iron roofing has become rusty with holes, leaking rainwater inside the library. The walls and bamboo poles supporting the hut have become fragile and may collapse any time.

Niramoy Kumar Roy, a schoolboy studying in the library, and Sujan Mia, a college-goer, echoed the same.

Shyamal Chandra Roy, a school teacher, said, "The library played an important role in spreading the light of education in the village and its neighbouring ones over the years. Its renovation is necessary."

Shamsul Haque, 58, a farmer in the village, said many farmers, including himself, come to this library to read books on agriculture, and they have been greatly benefitted from it.

"The farmers would cooperate in repairing the library house," he added.

Jamal Hossain, founder president of the library, said, "The renovation work is being discussed. Everyone in the village is ready to contribute to this end. Hopefully it will be repaired soon."