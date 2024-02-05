Librarian posts: Human chain held demanding equal chance for all

Job seekers who applied for the vacant posts of Librarian and Assistant Librarian in schools, colleges, technical institutions and madrasas today held a human chain programme demanding the recruitment be done in a way so that the people who applied earlier won't be excluded from the process.

On the occasion of National Library Day, a discussion meeting was held at 10:00am today where discussants said the government's new policy for the recruitment risks exclusion of the job seekers who applied earlier. They also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this regard.

Some women job seekers broke down in tears during the discussion.

Khan Saiful Islam, president of the Library and Information Science Job Seeker Unity Council, said, on March 28, 2021, government issued an order recommending changing the name of the designations of Librarian and Assistant Librarian to Library Lecturer and Assistant Teacher Library and Information Science.

It also put the posts under NTRCA from the Department of Secondary and Higher Education. The order also re-designates the posts as teachers.

He applauded the decisions but said that the announcement risks exclusion of those who applied for jobs while the previous policy was in force. He said many are on the verge of exceeding the age limit of employment as they are waiting for the test which has not been held for a long time.

He urged the concerned authorities to take necessary action so that no one is excluded from the process.

The unity council's General Secretary Fazlul Haque, Joint General Secretary Mazharul Islam, Maulana Belal Hossain, Md. Amir Hossain, Maulana Abu Yusuf Ansari, Maulana Mujibur Rahman Qadri, Maulana Rezaul Karim and others spoke at the event.