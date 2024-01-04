Liberation War museum launches platform for digital learning content

The Liberation War Museum has announced a new platform offering digital learning content on the Liberation War for students.

Mofidul Hoque, member of the museum's trustee board, made the announcement in a press conference at the museum's seminar hall today.

"Aligning with the new curriculum, the platform will emphasise on textbook content on Liberation War for sixth and seventh graders," he said.

Developed in collaboration with museum staff, teachers, and IT experts, this platform will provide a comprehensive learning experience and additional learning materials for students, he added.

Users have to create an account to access a variety of digital content, including photos, videos, documents, newspaper clippings, and artefacts.

The platform also includes a system to cover individual or group works assigned by class teachers, said Abu Sayeed, senior lecturer of computer science and engineering department at Independent University Bangladesh, while presenting the platform at the event.

Two experimental contents -- an interactive exploration of Jahanara Imam's "The Three Days of 1971" diary and a presentation on Shahid Azad from the class six textbook chapter "Liberation War in Your Area" -- are already available on the platform.

"Alongside ensuring access to learning materials for students, the platform will also facilitate their performance assessment through tests. An Ai-chatbot will be installed to answer student's questions on any related topic," he added.

Dhaka University Prof Moinul Islam Zaber, and trustee board members Sarwar Ali and Sara Zaker also spoke at the event.