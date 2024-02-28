Liberation War: Memoirs of 615 freedom fighters unveiled

To uphold the spirit of the Liberation War, a visual compilation, showcasing memoirs of 615 freedom fighters, was unveiled in Thakurgaon today.

Divisional Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman formally unveiled the compilation at the deputy commissioner's conference room in the district town, reports our local correspondent.

"A total of 785 freedom fighters are alive in five upazilas of the district. Of them, the memoirs of 615 freedom fighters were recorded, with each clip's average duration being 5-6 minutes," said the deputy commissioner, also the event chair.

Of the featured freedom fighters, seven have passed away during this seven-month project. However, the initiative ensured preservation of their real-life accounts, he added, mentioning that the memoirs will be screened at various educational institutes.

The project, first of its kind, was initiated by the district administration in March last year, aiming to help researchers and younger generations know more about the country's history.