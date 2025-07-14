'Liberation War era' grenade found in Moulvibazar

Locals suspect that the grenade may have originated from the Pakistani military during the Liberation War in 1971. Photo: Collected

An old grenade, believed to be from the 1971 Liberation War era, was discovered this morning in an abandoned plot of land owned by a man named Omar Ali in Patan Usha Sri Surya Nayagram village in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj upazila.

On information, police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to ensure public safety.

Kamalganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Zafar Md Mahfuzul Kabir told The Daily Star that a bomb disposal unit from the Sylhet Specialised Mobile Battalion (SMB) was informed and had neutralised the grenade.

According to the OC, the grenade was spotted around 10:00am by members of Omar Ali's household, who had gone to the nearby abandoned land adjacent to their residence. They noticed the device lying in the bushes and immediately notified the authorities.

"The area was secured and people had been moved to a safe distance," the OC added.

Locals suspect that the grenade may have originated from the Pakistani military during the Liberation War in 1971.

They believe the device resurfaced after recent rainfall caused the hilly soil in the area to shift.