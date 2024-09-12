Let's work together as a team, Prof Yunus tells business leaders

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today urged business leaders to come forward and work together as one team to boost productivity and capacity.

"We need to move ahead as a team. It is a compact team. It is a very compact family. Let's work together. Let's build a new Bangladesh," he told the businesspeople appreciating their entrepreneurial spirit.

Prof Yunus said they got an opportunity to build a new Bangladesh with a healthy and decent economy by coming out from the rotten system that the country witnessed over the last 15 years.

"We can do that together. You have proved that you can," said the Nobel Laureate, describing the businesspeople as world-class entrepreneurs.

International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh (ICCB) hosted the event titled "National Business Dialogue" held at a hotel in Dhaka.

Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud and Finance and Commerce Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed spoke as special guests while business leader Mir Nasir Hossain spoke on behalf of the ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman.

The chief adviser said it was not an ordinary political movement but the students led it with their uncompromising spirit to achieve their goal to see a new Bangladesh.

He said the RMG industry is proudly holding the second position in the world market and it can be number one in the world market.

Prof Yunus said businesspeople are members of the compact family and the government wants to work together with the businesspeople.

He said they might not have knowledge or experiences in all the fields but they can gather the required experiences by working together as a team.

Talking about the challenges in the post-graduation era, Prof Yunus said they might lose some benefits but they have to develop the capacity to compete efficiently.

"Let us do reforms together. My big expectation is to see workers-owners good relationship. We cannot proceed if workers issues remain unaddressed. If we want to proceed, give us the courage," he said.

The chief adviser also encouraged the businesspeople to do social business.

"We will do whatever we can as the country has given us an opportunity. Let us work together," he said.