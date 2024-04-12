Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Apr 12, 2024 03:51 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 12, 2024 03:53 PM

Let's work together for a beautiful future, PM greets citizens on Pahela Baishakh

BSS, Dhaka
PM declares 12 districts, 123 upazilas free of homeless people
File photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged all to forget past failures and work together for a beautiful future in the Bangla New Year-1431.

"Assalamualaikum, the New Year has come again among us... I extend my greetings to all my brothers and sisters, at home and abroad, for the New Bangla Year-1431. Shubho Noboborsho [Happy New Year]," she said in a video message released today, just ahead of Pahela Baishakh on Sunday.

"Let's leave behind all the failures, sorrows and pains of the past and work together to build a beautiful future in the New Year."

Hasina ended her message with a few lines of poet Sufia Kamal, "Puraton goto hok, jibonika kori unmochon. Tumi esho, hey nobin! Hey Baishakh! Nobo Borsho! Esho hey notun."

