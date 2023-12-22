Let's Talk with PM: Interactive dialogue held

Center for Research and Information (CRI) held the 52nd episode of its "Let's Talk" series, marking an unprecedented interactive dialogue between the nation's youth and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The event witnessed a diverse assembly of over 300 young individuals, from rural and urban backgrounds.

This group included transgender icons, sports stars, and international award winners, all united by a common purpose: direct engagement with the nation's leader on pressing issues and future aspirations.

Dr Senjuti Saha, a globally recognised young scientist, moderated the event.

A key component of this dialogue was the youths' opportunity to influence the upcoming manifesto, described as a "charter of progress." Participants raised various topics, ranging from technological advancement to social inclusivity, reflecting the diverse concerns and aspirations of Bangladesh's younger generation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier articulated her vision for a 'Smart Bangladesh' by the year 2041.

She outlined four foundational pillars for this vision: smart citizens, smart economy, smart government, and smart society.

She emphasised her administration's objective to facilitate the emergence of five unicorns (startup valued at over $1 billion) by 2025, and a goal of 50 such startups by 2041. Each of these unicorn startups is expected to generate job opportunities for millions.