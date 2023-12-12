Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam yesterday warned of stern action if posters are found covering up authentic street art on the city's walls.

He was speaking at an event showcasing street art at the Mohakhali Flyover.

"With elections approaching, let's not cover Dhaka with posters. Why can't we run a digital campaign in Smart Bangladesh? The Election Commission has already issued guidelines. I urge everyone not to put up posters without designated spaces," he added.