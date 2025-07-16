Let’s build a new Bangladesh with spirit of July: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has urged the people of the country to work together to build a new Bangladesh, utilising the opportunity created by the sacrifice of the July martyrs.

He made the call in a message issued yesterday on the occasion of "July Martyrs' Day" to be observed across the country today.

"On this day, I remember with deep respect all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the July uprising to make the nation free from the chains of tyranny."

The chief adviser said it's a remarkable day in the history of the mass uprising of students, workers, and commoners.

On this day, he said, at least six people were martyred in Chattogram, Rangpur, and Dhaka in police firing and attacks on the students, who were protesting for the abolition of the discriminatory quota system in government jobs.

"The sacrifice of these fearless heroes gave a strong impetus to the movement."

To uphold the contribution of the martyred and injured July fighters, the interim government, after assuming office, has taken various initiatives for their welfare and their families, the chief adviser said.

The July Mass Uprising Directorate and the "July Shaheed Smriti Foundation" were established, he said, to preserve the memory of the martyrs and for the welfare of the martyrs' families and the injured.

He mentioned that the process of preparing a complete list of July martyrs and publishing it in the gazette is ongoing.

Yunus said Tk 30 lakh and monthly allowances are being given to the families of each July martyr, while similar initiatives are also being implemented for the welfare of the injured July fighters.

The chief adviser said the July martyrs dreamed of a new state system free from discrimination, corruption, and autocracy. "Everyone must work together to utilise this opportunity created in exchange for their sacrifice."

"Let us all move forward together with determination on the path of a new Bangladesh, imbued with the spirit of July -- this is our pledge today." he said.

Prof Yunus also prayed for the forgiveness and eternal peace of the departed souls of all the July martyrs.