‘Let’s begin anew from the ruins’

CJ urges colleagues to work without fear

Newly appointed Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed yesterday called for a fresh start from the ruins.

At a reception in the Supreme Court, he described the historic victory of the student movement as a golden opportunity for the judiciary to stand by the oppressed.

He urged his colleagues to work without fear and warned them against deviation, injustice or breach of etiquette.

"You are all aware of the reasons behind the student movement against discriminations that resulted in the mass uprising. At this moment, we are standing on a pile of rubble. Our sense and values of justice has been destroyed and distorted in the judicial process over the years.

"Dishonesty instead of integrity, deprivation instead of rights, persecution instead of justice, and torture instead of protection have become normal affairs. But we did not want such a society and state. Standing on the ruins, we have to start a new journey," he said.

"We need to reestablish the destroyed, distorted and polluted values. This challenge is very big. From today, everyone will find the judiciary on your side in every good, auspicious and benevolent work," the chief justice added.

A minute's silence in memory of those killed in recent violence was observed at the beginning of the reception, organised by Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon at the Appellate Division's Courtroom-1.

Appellate Division's Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, judges of the High Court Division and SC lawyers were present on the occasion in the packed courtroom.

At the beginning of his speech, the chief justice expressed his gratitude and deep respect to those who sacrificed their lives in the mass upsurge, including students Abu Sayed, Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho and Md Wasim Akram.

He also prayed for the salvation of their souls and wished the injured students and others a speedy recovery.

The chief justice congratulated people from all walks of life, who gave their full support to the student movement.

Speaking about the judicial system, he said preserving integrity and preventing injustice are the eternal responsibility of the judiciary, one of the three organs of the state.

He assured his colleagues of all-out support. "Whoever does good will be rewarded. But no deviation will be tolerated," he remarked.

"I am aware that I've been given the responsibility of the chief justice. Apart from the Supreme Court, the district judiciary is the largest and most extensive field of the judicial system. My greatest strength is my fellow judges working in the subordinate judiciary. The general public usually perceive the district courts as the judiciary.

"I'm telling my colleagues, 'I am with you'. You should not be wary of any unfair pressure and intimidation. Discharge your duties sincerely without any fear.

"We are all aware that the judiciary is not free from the state of crisis in the country. But this historic moment of students' victory has brought us a golden opportunity to stand by the oppressed and tortured people. We must always see to it that we take full advantage of this opportunity," he added.

Earlier, Attorney General Asaduzzaman said the souls of all the victims of murder, disappearance, torture and oppression are looking at the new chief justice and waiting for justice. "Like the entire country, I also hope you [chief justice] will not frustrate them," he said.

"The brave students, their parents, and their well-wishers raised their demands from the streets to make you the chief justice. This love is rare, this love is priceless. I can be proud of this love, isn't it right?" the attorney general said.

SCBA President Khokon in his speech urged the chief justice to ensure an independent judiciary.