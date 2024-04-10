Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Apr 10, 2024 04:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 04:33 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Let us share the joy of Eid with all: PM

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Apr 10, 2024 04:29 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 04:33 PM
File photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Let us share the joy and happiness of Eid-ul-Fitr with everyone, including relatives and neighbours," she said in a video message.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hasina said after a month of fasting, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr has come again. "Eid means joy."

She prayed that Eid-ul-Fitr may bring endless joy, happiness, and peace in everyone's lives.

"Stay well, stay healthy and safe. Eid Mubarak," she said.

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as the Shawwal moon was not sighted last evening.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee that reviewed the information of Shawwal moon sighting at the Baitul Mukarram office of Islamic Foundation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঈদের আগের দিন ফাঁকা উত্তরের মহাসড়ক, নেই যাত্রীর ভিড়
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদের আগের দিন ফাঁকা উত্তরের মহাসড়ক, নেই যাত্রীর ভিড়

‘আমাদের কাউন্টার চালু আছে। তবে অন্য বছরের তুলনায় যাত্রী অনেক কম। ডেকেও যাত্রী পাওয়া যাচ্ছে না।’

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীদের ঘরে ঘরে সন্তান গুম-বিচার বহির্ভূত হত্যার শোক: রিজভী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X