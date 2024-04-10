Let us share the joy of Eid with all: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Let us share the joy and happiness of Eid-ul-Fitr with everyone, including relatives and neighbours," she said in a video message.

Hasina said after a month of fasting, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr has come again. "Eid means joy."

She prayed that Eid-ul-Fitr may bring endless joy, happiness, and peace in everyone's lives.

"Stay well, stay healthy and safe. Eid Mubarak," she said.

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as the Shawwal moon was not sighted last evening.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee that reviewed the information of Shawwal moon sighting at the Baitul Mukarram office of Islamic Foundation.