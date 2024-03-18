Let Khaleda go abroad for treatment

Her brother again pleads with govt

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Iskandar again wrote to the home ministry, seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment.

Upon receiving the application, the officials forwarded it to the law ministry, Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury, secretary of the home ministry's Security Services Division, told The Daily Star yesterday.

"We will be able to tell what decision is made regarding the application after the law ministry examines it," he said.

On September 25 last year, Shamim wrote to the home ministry seeking permission to take the former prime minister abroad for treatment.

The application was rejected because of the law ministry's recommendation.

The Ministry of Law earlier said that the government has little to do about the matter because Khaleda's jail sentence remained suspended through an executive decision under Section 401 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

One of the conditions for the suspension was she would not leave the country. The ministry at the time said Khaleda's conditional release must be revoked before the terms of her release can be changed.

The BNP chief has been suffering from liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and diseases in the kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes. On February 8, 2018, Khaleda landed in jail after a court sentenced her to five years in prison on charges of corruption.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government on March 25, 2020, temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail, suspending her sentence. Since then, her release term has been extended every six months.