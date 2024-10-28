Let court, people decide on AL’s political future

BNP leader Salahuddin tells event

The court and the country's people will determine whether a "terrorist" organisation like the Awami League, which is responsible for mass killings, has the right to engage in political activities or if it should be banned, said BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed at an event yesterday.

He made the remarks at a programme titled "View Exchange with the Members of Martyrs' Families," held at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center organised by Jamaat-e-Islami, Dhaka city north unit.

"We do not want any political party to be banned by administrative order or simply because of individual preferences. Let the court and the people of Bangladesh decide," he said.

"If the people make a decision, then they (Awami League) will have to see if they can accept the people's verdict," Salahuddin added.

Referring to claims that the Awami League is a party with legacy, he said, "Their 'legacy' includes establishing a one-party BAKSAL rule, engaging in violence, terrorism, anarchy, and vote rigging. On October 28, 2006, they committed brutal acts on the streets using 'Logi-Boitha'. A mass resistance must be organised against such actions."

We do not want any political party to be banned by administrative order or simply because of individual preferences. Let the court and the people of Bangladesh decide.

He further said, "Attempts are being made to create a constitutional crisis. If there is a crisis, we must analyse the reasons behind it. In such crises, we must ensure that ousted accomplices do not receive any opportunities."

Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, speaking as the chief guest, said, "The Awami League government did not dare to deliver justice. Instead, they sought to maintain power by killing people. We want justice through the legal system, not retribution. The oppression inflicted upon us should not be repeated against them, and they should receive justice fairly and impartially."

He also said Jamaat would provide legal support to the families of those killed in the anti-fascist movement.

He said the "martyrs of the July revolution" are national heroes, whose sacrifices should be formally recognised by the state. He demanded the state to include their contributions in the national curriculum, from October 28, 2006, to the August 5 revolution.

The organisation's Nayeb-e-Ameer, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher demanded that those responsible for the "genocide" be brought back to the country to ensure justice.

He said it is not enough to hold only the individuals accountable; rather, the AL as a party and its affiliated organisations must be banned immediately.

Members of families of martyrs also spoke at the beginning of the programme.