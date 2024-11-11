Legitimacy of this govt comes from people’s uprising

Asif Mahmud tells meeting

Conspiracies are being hatched openly to provoke the working class, said adviser to the interim government Asif Mahmud on the recent labour unrest yesterday. The adviser made this comment in response to a question from reporters after a coordination meeting on "Reviewing the Current Labor Situation" at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

When asked whether, like previous governments, the current administration also attributes labour unrest to conspiracies, the adviser said, "The official page of the Awami League, which operates from abroad, published content yesterday [Saturday] clearly intended to provoke workers. I noticed it, and the conspiracy is evident to all social media users. You [journalists] should play a role in countering this. We are doing our part."

He said workers did not respond to Awami League's recent calls for mobilisation, saying, "It didn't appeal to a large section [of workers]. Had they been convinced, workers would have marched towards Dhaka today [yesterday]. But no one came."

Asif said there are some complexities -- related to banks and owners, surrounding payment of overdue wages.

"An owner claimed he wasn't receiving Tk 5 crore from the bank, but upon investigation, it was revealed that he has Tk 200 crore in defaulted loans," he added.

Regarding the issuance of an ordinance to legitimise all activities of the interim government, Asif said, "This government's legitimacy stems from the mass uprising."

Following the meeting, it was announced that out of 2,140 factories registered with the BGMEA, 2,123 had disbursed minimum wages up to September, with the remaining 17 in the process of doing so.