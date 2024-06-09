Legalising Black Money: It encourages corruption

SANEM says

The opportunity to legalise undisclosed money with no questions asked will discourage compliant taxpayers and encourage corruption, said the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM).

The non-profit research organisation made the observation in its analysis of the proposed national budget for 2024-25 fiscal year at a media briefing at the capital's BRAC Centre Inn yesterday.

"The budgetary provision for legalising black money will encourage corruption. We appeal to the lawmakers to oppose the provision proposed in the finance bill," said Selim Raihan, executive director of SANEM.

According to the proposal, taxpayers, including companies and firms, will get the opportunity to legalise their undisclosed income in the next fiscal year without having to face any questions from the authorities concerned about the sources.

No authority will raise questions if a person pays a 15 percent tax on cash, bank deposits, financial securities, or any other forms of wealth. Amnesty will be granted to those who would invest their undisclosed income in properties such as land, buildings and flats. They will have to pay tax at specific rates, depending on the size and location of the properties, according to the Finance Bill-2024.

Raihan, also a professor of economics at Dhaka University, said that there is no reflection of a proper assessment of the economy in the proposed budget.

"There is an understanding, but the initiatives are not enough to overcome the crisis," he said.

The SANEM executive director said there is also a lack of initiatives for achieving the targets on institutional reforms.

The projections on foreign currency reserves, revenue collection, and investment, are also not realistic, he observed.

The research organisation said that the government has set some unrealistic targets for inflation and economic growth.

The government seeks to bring down inflation to 6.5 percent, which averaged more than 9 percent in the last two years.

It also aims to achieve the target for 6.75 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth for FY25, which is much higher than the provisional estimate of 5.82 percent for the current fiscal year.

In order to achieve the targeted GDP growth, the government's goal is to increase the private investment-to-GDP ratio to 27.3 percent in FY25 from 23.5 in the current fiscal year.

"Significant challenges remain in alleviating poverty, reducing inequality, and creating employment. Bringing inflation to a tolerable level will be another big challenge," said Sayema Haque Bidisha, research director of SANEM.

It is not possible to bring down inflation to the targeted level, said Bidisha, a professor of economics at Dhaka University.

She said higher foreign and domestic debts will have a direct impact on inflation.

"The authorities should have taken measures to stop Hundi [transaction of money through illegal channels]. No steps have been taken in this regard. There is no initiative to encourage farmers to produce agricultural products as an alternative to imports," she said.

Also, there are no significant initiatives in the proposed budget to encourage employment generation, she said, adding that a detailed roadmap is needed in this regard.

SANEM, however, praised the government's decision to increase the highest tax rate from 25 percent to 30 percent, abolish the tax at source on some essential commodities, and raise the allocations for the health and social safety net sectors.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed the Tk 7,97,000 crore national budget in parliament on June 6.