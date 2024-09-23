Legal notice seeks ban on hilsa export

A Supreme Court lawyer yesterday served a legal notice on the government asking it to take necessary measures to stop the export of hilsa to India in three days.

Advocate Md Mahmudul Hasan sent the legal notice to the secretaries at the ministries of commerce and fisheries and livestock; chairman of the national board of revenue and chief controller of the imports and exports office, saying that he will move a writ petition before the High Court if they don't take the steps in three days.

In the legal notice, the lawyer said that he is aggrieved with the decision to give permission to export 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish to India for the sufficient interest of the people of Bangladesh.

"Hilsa is a sea fish which is available in Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, and many other countries. When this hilsa fish comes into the sweet water, especially in the Padma River of Bangladesh, it becomes very tasty and delicious. That is why the hilsa fish, which are captured from the Padma River of Bangladesh, becomes tastier and more delicious than the hilsa fish, which are captured from the sea".

"Our neighbouring country, India, also has a large sea territory, and they also produce a huge quantity of hilsa fish. India does not need to import hilsa fish from Bangladesh. However, India mainly imports the hilsa fish, which are captured from the Padma River. The fish exporters of Bangladesh stock this fish captured from Padma River, and due to this, Bangladeshi people do not find sufficient such hilsa fish in the market," he said.