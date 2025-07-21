Legal notice challenges selection process for additional HC judges

A legal notice was served today challenging the selection process for appointing additional judges to the High Court Division, as only 53 candidates were interviewed out of approximately 300 applicants.

Supreme Court lawyers Barrister Mahdi Zaman and Advocate Moshiur Rahman sent the legal notice to the law secretary and the Supreme Court registrar general, who also serves as secretary to the Supreme Judicial Appointment Council (SJAC), urging them to arrange interviews for all 300 candidates within three days.

"Otherwise, appropriate legal steps will be taken to this effect," the notice stated.

The lawyers said in the legal notice that selecting only 53 candidates from 300 was a "malafide action," especially when all applicants had fulfilled the preconditions for applying.

"Those candidates who did not receive invitation for taking part in the interview, don't know what is their demerit or lacuna or disqualification, nor are they even informed anything and therefore, they are kept in dark as regards the fate of their applications," they said in the legal notice.

On July 18, the seven-member Supreme Judicial Appointment Council, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, interviewed 59 candidates to recommend names for appointment as additional High Court judges.

The candidates were selected from among roughly 300 applicants, all of whom are either district judges or Supreme Court lawyers with at least 10 years of experience, said Supreme Court spokesperson Md Muajjem Hussain while speaking to The Daily Star.