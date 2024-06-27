Legal issues delaying Tarique’s repatriation

Hasina tells parliament

Some legal issues were delaying the process of bringing home BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman from the UK, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told parliament yesterday.

Tarique has been convicted in multiple cases, including the August 21 grenade attack case.

The government is determined to bring the BNP leader back home after resolving all pending legal issues to make him face the punishment, Hasina said in response to a query from Farida Yasmin, an Awami League lawmaker from a reserved seat for women.

The questions to the PM and her answers were tabled in the House, with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The premier said strong diplomatic and legal initiatives have been taken to bring Tarique back home.

A total of 15 convicts in the August 21 grenade attack case, including Tarique, are absconding.

Hasina, also the Leader of the House, said an Interpol red notice was issued against the absconding convicts, including Maulana Tajuddin, Md Harish Chaudhary and Ratul Ahmed Babu.

She informed parliament that she sent several letters to the heads of state and governments of the countries concerned at different times seeking cooperation from them in bringing the murderers back home.

The PM said she raised the issue with some government leaders at international forums.

Hasina, however, said the progress in bringing the convicts back home has not been satisfactory.

Responding to a question from independent MP Md Abdullah, the premier said the government has primarily decided to adopt a policy to recycle e-waste.

"The data collection process [in this regard] is going on and [the policy] will be finalised after taking opinions from the stakeholders."

Plants will be built for recycling e-waste, she added.

Replying to a question from AL MP Ali Azam from Bhola-2, Hasina said that 33,50,274 specially abled people have been identified and given registration and identity cards (Golden Citizen Card). Among them, 13,12,594 are women.

Responding to another query from Farida Yasmin, the PM said that Tk 45.23 crore from the Journalist Welfare Trust has been distributed among 13,582 journalists and journalist families as welfare grants and financial assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.