Legal Aid Service Day celebrated in Pabna

The district legal aid committee celebrated Legal Aid Service Day in Pabna today.

A procession, led by officials and social workers, traversed the district with the slogan -- "Smart legal aid, smart country, Bangladesh of Bangabandhu."

Senior District and Session Judge Mohammad Waliul Islam chaired the program, emphasising, "Government is committed to providing proper legal aid service."

Judge Md Ahsan Tarek said, "The right to legal aid services for all is crucial."

District and Session Judge Md Waliul Islam urged collaboration between courts, police, and local administration to ensure justice for vulnerable people.

During the event, it was disclosed that 330 females, 247 males, and three children received legal aid services from January 2023 to March 2024, with 114 disputes resolved by the legal aid committee in the district.