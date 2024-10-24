Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 24, 2024 07:26 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 08:09 PM

Bangladesh

Legal action against those threatening media: Info ministry

The Ministry of Information and Broadcast has issued a press release condemning the recent incidents of some media organisations being threatened.

The press released said that the ministry has become aware of these recent incidents, including those of surrounding the premises of media organisations. It clarified the ministry's statement on the issue, which is that the current interim government believes in the freedom of mass media.

The ministry said it would take legal action against those involved if any such incidents take place.

