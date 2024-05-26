A legacy that lives on

Nation celebrates 125th birth anniv of Nazrul

The 125th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh's national poet, was celebrated yesterday.

Born in Churulia village, West Bengal in 1899, Nazrul's works inspired resistance against injustice and oppression. His fiery poetry and creative genius have left an indelible mark on Bangla literature.

Marking the day, various government and non-government organisations, along with cultural platforms, organised programmes, including cultural performances and discussions on Nazrul's life and legacy.

The poet's birth anniversary was also observed in Mymensingh and Daulatpur, Cumilla, locations of special significance to him.

At Dhaka University, Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal led a gathering of teachers, students, and staff at Aparajeo Bangla at 6:15am to lay floral wreaths at Nazrul's tomb.

A discussion on Nazrul's life and works followed.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs Naheed Ezaher Khan and ministry officials placed wreaths at the poet's grave at 6:30am followed by Bangla Academy members.

The ministry has planned a three-day programme from May 25 to 27 at the National Museum in Shahbagh.

Chhayanaut is hosting a three-day "Nazrul Uthsob 1431" starting from May 25 at Chhayanaut Sangskriti Bhaban, Dhanmondi.

Nazrul, who wrote 2,600 songs, 600 poems, three novels, and 43 articles, began his career while serving in the British Army in 1917. His famous poem "Bidrohi" (The Rebel) was published in 1921. He later launched the magazine "Dhumketu" (The Comet) in 1922. His active participation in the Indian independence movement led to multiple imprisonments by British authorities.

Nazrul's works, rich in themes of freedom, humanity, love, and revolution, opposed religious, caste, and gender discrimination. His contributions to Bangla music include creating the genre "Nazrul Geeti", encompassing 4,000 songs.

In 1942, Nazrul began losing his voice and memory due to Pick's disease, a rare neurodegenerative ailment. In 1972, his family moved to Bangladesh at the government's invitation. DU awarded him an honorary post-doctoral degree in 1974, and he received the Ekushey Padak in 1976.

Nazrul passed away in Dhaka on August 29, 1976, but his legacy endures.