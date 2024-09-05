Left Democratic Alliance condemns Azmi's remarks

Leaders of the Left Democratic Alliance condemned remarks made by Abdullahil Amaan Azmi, son of late war criminal and former Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Ghulam Azam, regarding the national anthem, number of martyrs in the Liberation War, the constitution, and the national flag.

In a statement issued today, they also demanded a special tribunal to prosecute the murders committed during the July-August mass uprising, as well as immediate government action to improve law and order situation and stabilise the prices of essential commodities.

A central executive council meeting of the alliance was held at the Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal office in the capital, chaired by LDA coordinator and BSD General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz.

CPB President Shah Alam, General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince, and BSD Assistant General Secretary Rajekuzzaman Ratan, among others, spoke at the event.