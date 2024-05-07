‘Left behind, left unsafe’

Study says male overseas migration disrupts traditional family structures

The impact of male overseas migration from traditional societies on their left-behind families is often overlooked, despite Bangladesh being the 6th largest migrant-sending country globally, with 95 percent of migrants being male.

A recent study highlights the potential negative impacts of male migration on family structures and functions, despite its conventional economic benefits.

Nearly 80 percent of children from migrant worker families in rural areas are at risk of joining juvenile gangs, the study added.

Titled "The Other Side of Development: Men's Overseas Migration and Disruption in Family Dynamics in Migration-Prone Regions of Bangladesh," the study was presented at the 1st Development Studies International Conference in Dhaka, held at a city hotel yesterday.

Prof KS Farid from the Department of Rural Sociology at Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh presented the paper.

He conducted interviews with 44 stay-at-home wives of migrants, 14 community leaders, teachers, NGO workers, and 18 members of local government, as well as local people, journalists, and former expatriates of Chouddagram upazila in Comilla, known as the most migration-prone district in the country.

The large-scale migration of men abroad disrupts traditional family structures, often leading to the formation of single-parent-like families, he said.

This makes it harder to take care of kids, siblings, and parents who stay behind and puts wives at risk of facing more pressure to follow traditional roles, he added.

In most families, the migrant workers are the sole breadwinner of the family, while the other family members lack effective financial management skills, he also pointed out.

Many families become trapped in a vicious cycle of debt, often to finance the expenses associated with migration and, in many cases, to sustain extravagant spending habits driven by competition with others, he also highlighted.

He emphasised the importance of providing special care to the children of these families by teachers, particularly regarding the responsible use of the technology.

"The migrant workers are deprived, and in some cases deceived, and it is unfortunate that the children of these families are going astray. This is completely unacceptable," said Prof Rasheda Irshad Nasir, dean, faculty of social sciences, Dhaka University.

"As citizens of a developing country, we encourage both men and women to migrate to earn remittances for the country. Family members need counseling to understand the importance of responsible money management; otherwise, it can have detrimental effects on the earners who are far from home for years on end," she added.

The session was chaired by JU VC Dr Sadeka Halim.