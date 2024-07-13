Leave 10km inside border line to BGB

HC suggests govt

The High Court in its full judgement in a smuggling case has made four suggestions for parliament, including declaring 10-kilometre land from the border line as the property of Border Guard Bangladesh.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal gave the suggestion to ensure border security properly, bring down cross-border crimes to zero and to prevent revenue dodging.

In the verdict delivered on August 3 last year, the HC acquitted accused Zakir Hossain of smuggling charges and scrapped the three-year jail sentence handed to him by the trial court concerned.

The case was filed by BGB (formerly Bangladesh Rifles) following the recovery of Indian sharis at the Jashore border during an anti-smuggling operation in 1987.

The full text of the HC verdict, released on July 11, said the 8km land from the border line will remain empty so that every inch of this land is clearly visible from 8km away.

The land between 8km and 10km from the border line should be kept reserved for all establishments and activities of the BGB, the HC said.

Once the area is declared as BGB property, the authorities should assess the losses of the private property owners and provide them with Khas land of equivalent value, it said.

"Jatiya Sangsad should consider this suggestions with due importance," reads the verdict.

The HC directed the Supreme Court registrar general to send a copy of the judgement and order to all MPs, lower court judges, the director general of BGB, and the home secretary through e-mails.