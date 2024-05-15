Leather sector stymied by mismanagement

Speakers tell conference

Bangladesh's economy could greatly benefit if the leather industry is revived and reaches its full potential, said speakers at a programme yesterday.

The leather sector has huge potential to contribute significantly to export growth. However, mismanagement and environmental issues in tanneries are currently holding it back, speakers added.

The comments came at a press conference organised by Solidar Suisse, OSHE Foundation, and Prokriti O Jibon Foundation at the capital's Channel i Studio.

OSHE Foundation's Chairperson Saki Rezwana said the period ahead of Eid-ul-Azha is the perfect time to collect raw leather, as over half the annual demand is met during this festival.

"During Eid, raw leather is collected and salted -- a process that increases water usage in tanneries," she said. "The central treatment plant has a liquid waste capacity of 25,000-30,000 cubic meters. But during Eid, 40,000-50,000 cubic meters of waste has to be discharged."

As a result, the excess untreated liquid waste pollutes the environment, with chromium-laced water entering streets and causing public disruption and health hazards, Rezwana added.

She said through the project on workers' rights, health, and improved industry position, they are addressing that issue.

Ishrat Shabnam, programme manager at EU Delegation to Bangladesh, said the leather sector is very promising, but not remotely close to the US $10-20 billion export potential, due to lack of certifications which ensures social and environmental compliance. This project will help factories get certified.

Aman Ullah, country director of Solidar Suisse, said the tannery industry's poor performance is due to lack of knowledge about its environmental impacts. Our lack of awareness and technology are damaging nature.

"This industry could have moved our country forward, but is lagging due to mismanagement. If this sector improves, the economy will be in a better position," said Muqeed Majumdar Babu, Chairman of Prokriti O Jibon Foundation

The organisations will hold a "National High-Level Dialogue for Greening the Tannery and Leather Sector in Bangladesh" in the capital tomorrow, under a project funded by the European Union titled "Building a Sustainable Leather Industry Sector in Bangladesh".