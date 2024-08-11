Over 100 families stage protest, want info on ‘missing’ loved ones

More than 100 families formed a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club yesterday, demanding information about the whereabouts of their missing relatives, who were the victims of forced disappearances during the 15 years of Awami League regime. Photo: Anisur Rahman

They shared a common grief: their sons, husbands, or brothers have been missing for years, allegedly abducted by state agencies during the 15-year rule of the Awami League.

Over 100 families of such enforced disappearance victims formed a human chain yesterday in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding information about the whereabouts of their missing loved ones.

The protesters, comprising mothers, sisters, fathers, and children, held up pictures of their missing relatives, with names and dates of the day they disappeared inscribed on them.

Some of the dates stretched back as far as 13 years, symbolising the long, painful wait of these families. Children who were young when their fathers were taken have since grown up; some mothers have died while waiting for the return of their sons.

Those who were present yesterday are unsure whether their loved ones are alive or dead. These families are still waiting for any information that might bring them closure.

The human chain began around 11:00am, where the relatives stood in solidarity.

"We just want to know what happened to our loved ones. At least tell us where they are," said one participant, a sentiment echoed by all present.

On August 6, a day after Sheikh Hasina's fall, members of Mayer Daak, a platform of the families of people who fell victim to enforced disappearances, gathered in front of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence office to know whereabouts of their missing relatives.

At least three victims of enforced disappearances, were released on the same day.

The next day, DGFI said there were no detainees in their Dhaka facility.

On the same day, Michael Chakma, 40, a UPDF activist who was forcibly disappeared on April 16, 2019 from Narayanganj, returned to a friend's house in Chattogram.