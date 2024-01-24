‘At least start the repatriation’

Hasan Mahmud tells Myanmar counterpart on Rohingyas

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has told his counterpart from Myanmar Meng Thin Sung to start the Rohingya repatriation process on their January 20 meeting on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Uganda.

"I requested him at least to start the repatriation. He said they are looking at it seriously," he said yesterday after returning to the country.

He also raised the repatriation issue with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit on January 19-22. Hasan Mahmud told Guterres to appoint the UN's special envoy for Myanmar.

"Guterres in response said the appointment will be made at the soonest," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, World Bank Country Director Abdoulaye Seck called on the minister yesterday.

Seck told him that the WB will provide US $700 million to Bangladesh -- $315 million as grants for the Rohingyas and $385 million as soft loan for the host community.