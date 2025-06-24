At least 9 injured as two BNP-affiliated factions clash at Nagar Bhaban

One group suspected that the other was against the movement to make Ishraque Hossain DSCC mayor

Ishraque claims it was a 'planned attack' aimed at disrupting public services

At least nine people were injured as two factions of BNP-backed Shramik-Karmachari Union clashed at Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) headquarters, Nagar Bhaban, today.

The incident took place around 12:00pm between the supporters of Arifuzzaman Prince, a leader of one faction of the Jatiyatabdi Shramik-Karmachari Union and Arif Chowdhury, president of another faction of the union.

Eyewitnesses said the clash ensued when a supporter of Arifuzzaman Prince was assaulted on suspicion of being against the movement to make BNP leader Ishraque Hossain mayor of DSCC, after Prince arrived at Nagar Bhaban with his supporters.

Tensions escalated shortly after they encountered followers of Arif Chowdhury, a prominent pro-Ishraque figure.

Several demonstrators sustained serious injuries and were later hospitalised, according to union sources.

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain visits injured supporters at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Photo: Collected

Quoting doctors, Md Faruk, in-charge of the police camp at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said that 9 injured people were brought to the emergency department. Of them, two individuals named Monir Hossain and Mohidul Islam were admitted because of the serious nature of their injuries. The rest have been given primary treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Arifuzzaman claimed that despite Ishraque announcing the resumption of Nagar Bhaban's operations, certain outsiders continued to intimidate and harass staff.

"To ensure that officers and employees could work in peace, we gathered and began a peaceful rally inside the compound. We were then suddenly attacked," he said.

Arif Chowdhury, however, denied the allegation and said that his group had been peacefully demonstrating at the premises like any other day.

"Outsiders stormed the building and launched an unprovoked attack on us. At least five of our members were seriously injured," he alleged.

About an hour and a half after the clash, supporters of Ishraque Hossain began arriving at Nagar Bhaban from various parts of Dhaka and staged a sit-in in front of the building.

Multiple DSCC staffers told The Daily Star that Arif Chowdhury had been a key organiser of the movement demanding that mayoral responsibilities be handed over to Ishraque Hossain. Arifuzzaman later joined the movement but was attacked when he tried to bring in his supporters.

Sources at the Nagar Bhaban said those who are not actively supporting Ishraque's movement are being labelled as opponent. Tuesday's clash erupted when Prince's group tried to assert their presence in the compound.

Meanwhile, BNP leader Ishraque alleged that today's violent incident at Nagar Bhaban was a "planned attack" aimed at disrupting public services and diverting the ongoing peaceful movement in a different direction.

The assault was orchestrated by conspirators who wanted to thwart the movement to hand over mayoral duties to him, Ishraque claimed while speaking to reporters after visiting injured supporters at Dhaka Medical College Hospital this afternoon.

"Their main objective is to permanently sabotage our peaceful movement," said Ishraque, adding that "Whoever is behind this conspiracy must be arrested and brought under the law."